Drive-thru coronavirus testing sites coming to Russell & Scott counties Thursday, Friday

(WJHL) – Two drive-thru coronavirus testing sites will open in Russell and Scott counties this week.

The Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health Districts say the testing sites will be closed to the public, meaning that tests will be conducted by appointment only, due to limited testing resources.

In order to be approved for testing, you must call in advance for a screening interview.

The Scott County Health Department (276-386-1312) will hold a site at the Gate City Middle and High School parking lot on Harry Fry Drive in Gate City on Thursday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Russell County Health Department (276-889-7621) will hold a site at the Russell County Government Center, 139 Highlands Drive in Lebanon on Friday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Call centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health department says all available testing appointments have been filled at the Scott County testing site and available appointments at the Russell County site may also fill up. If sites are filled, you may be placed on a waiting list in the event of a cancellation or no-show.

Additional testing sites are being planned according to the health districts.

