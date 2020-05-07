Drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Bristol, Va. on Thursday

Breaking News
SCSO: Investigation underway off Blountville Highway near Bristol
by: News Channel 11 Staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Health officials will open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Bristol, Virginia on Thursday.

The site will located at the Bristol City Health Department at 205 Piedmont Avenue. It will be open Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Testing is by appointment only. To be screened, you must call 276-462-7335.

Appointments are available until all time slots are filled.

There will also be a drive-thru testing site in Galax at the First Baptist Church on East Stuart Drive. For the Galax site, you will need to call 276-236-6127 to be screened.

