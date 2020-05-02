Drive-thru coronavirus testing continues in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health along with the Northeast Regional and National Guard nurses and medics continue to work the front lines in the Tri-Cities area to provide free coronavirus testing to community members.

The testing continued Saturday at Hampton High School, where News Channel 11 spoke to Northeast Regional Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke, who said that since the Northeast Regional Health Office began its drive-thru testing, regional health care leaders haven’t found a spike in cases from these specific test results.

“Our numbers have been pretty steady and fairly low on our weekend testing sites,” Kirschke said. “We are only getting a couple of positives, which is a good sign. So, I think we are in a pretty good position in the Northeast right now. We’ve not found any pockets of cases that we didn’t know about or anything like that by doing these testing sites.”

Those who didn’t make it to Saturday’s testing sites are encouraged to get tested on Sunday at Unicoi High School in Erwin, where the free drive-thru testing will continue at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The testing includes nasal swabs, and Kirschke said results come back as soon as three days.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.