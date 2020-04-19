Drive-through COVID-19 testing continued Sunday at East Tennessee State University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free COVID-19 drive-through testing continued on the East Tennessee State University campus Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vehicles lining up as early as 8 a.m.

News Channel 11 spoke to Northeast Tennessee Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke, who recommended that those who take a COVID-19 test self-quarantine until they receive test results.

“We ask people, if they do get tested, they should stay at home in isolation until the test results come back in case they’re positive so they’re not spreading it in the community,” Kirschke said. “The turnaround time, we’ve been promised, will be three days or less, so I’m hoping that we get the results back in a rapid manner.”

Although Sunday was the only day the drive-through COVID-19 testing site was available at ETSU, the Washington County Health Department will hold future testing at its facility.

Those interested in testing can call 423-975-2200 to schedule an appointment.

