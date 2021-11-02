Dr. Stephen May discusses new COVID-19 legislation from special session

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, has voiced his thoughts on legislation that was passed during a recent special session that was held by the Tennessee General Assembly.

During that session, lawmakers passed legislation that restricts schools from implementing mask mandates.

Dr. May recognizes that while the data related to COVID-19 is trending downward, the new legislation could have consequences.

“But as far as we are into this pandemic at the present time, it may not have that much of an effect at this point in time. But it does have implications for future responses to future pandemics,” Dr. May stated.

Other legislation prevents vaccine mandates and does not allow the government to interfere with monoclonal antibody treatments.

Governer Lee has not yet signed or vetoed any legislation.