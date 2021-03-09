Dr. Brian Noland: ETSU registered to launch COVID-19 vaccine distribution site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland announced Tuesday during a Student Government Association meeting that the university is on track to launch a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

The school awaits receiving vaccines to begin.

According to Noland, the site would be in the ballrooms within the Millennium Centre, and the university has already purchased refrigeration and other necessary equipment to start.

“With the distribution of more vaccine and the rival of Johnson & Johnson, we ETSU have registered through the state to be a vaccine distribution site, and our sites would be the big ballrooms at the Millennium Centre,” Noland said. “So, through ETSU Health, we’ve purchased the refrigeration equipment, we’ve got our full distribution plans ready to go.

“We’re just waiting on the vaccine. So, once the vaccine arrives, and we move down into levels that allow us to start to distribute to students and others, we’ll communicate that information to you.”

Noland reminded students and family members with qualifying health conditions such as asthma that through phase 1c, they might be eligible now to receive the vaccine.

“That 1c distribution measure is now moving out all across our region,” Noland said. “So, if you have family members or loved ones who might have some of those preexisting health conditions, they’re now eligible. Ballad is pushing vaccine through as we speak.”