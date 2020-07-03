Don’t forget your mask: Cities, states and beaches where face-coverings are required

Diane, a nurse from Houston, Texas, walks out of the water wearing a facemask, in Miami Beach, Florida on June 16, 2020. – Florida is reporting record daily totals of new coronavirus cases, but you’d never know it looking at the Sunshine State’s increasingly busy beaches and hotels. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJHL) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread into the holiday weekend, more cities, municipalities and states are enacting mask mandates in public spaces.

Here, you will find a list of mask mandates in regions around the Tri-Cities, as well as which states have enacted statewide masking mandates.

Mask mandates by state

Mask mandates remain in effect for several states.

VIRGINIA: Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a statewide mask mandate across Virginia on May 29, which still remains in effect. The mandate requires everyone to wear a face-covering while inside any public place. There are a few exceptions: Coverings may be removed while exercising, eating, drinking or if a health condition prevents you from wearing a face covering. The governor said law enforcement will not enforce the mandate.

Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a statewide mask mandate across Virginia on May 29, which still remains in effect. The mandate requires everyone to wear a face-covering while inside any public place. There are a few exceptions: Coverings may be removed while exercising, eating, drinking or if a health condition prevents you from wearing a face covering. The governor said law enforcement will not enforce the mandate. NORTH CAROLINA: A mask mandate went into effect for North Carolina on June 24. Gov. Roy Cooper said everyone must wear face coverings in public places, indoors and outdoors where it’s not possible to maintain a six-foot distance from other people. Exceptions include people with medical conditions, children under the age of 11 and those who are exercising and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.

A mask mandate went into effect for North Carolina on June 24. Gov. Roy Cooper said everyone must wear face coverings in public places, indoors and outdoors where it’s not possible to maintain a six-foot distance from other people. Exceptions include people with medical conditions, children under the age of 11 and those who are exercising and maintaining a six-foot distance from others. TEXAS: This week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that face-coverings must be worn in public across Texas. His order requires “all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.”

This week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that face-coverings must be worn in public across Texas. His order requires “all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.” CALIFORNIA: Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate in June, requiring face-coverings in line or inside indoor public spaces, while receiving services for healthcare, at the workplace and interacting with the public. The mandate includes several exemptions, including for children younger than 2, people with certain disabilities and those who are eating, drinking or exercising.

Other states with face-covering mandates include:

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Washington

City/county-wide mandates

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.