Don’t forget your mask: Cities, states and beaches where face-coverings are required

(WJHL) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its spread into the holiday weekend, more cities, municipalities and states are enacting mask mandates in public spaces.
Here, you will find a list of mask mandates in regions around the Tri-Cities, as well as which states have enacted statewide masking mandates.
Mask mandates by state
Mask mandates remain in effect for several states.
- VIRGINIA: Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a statewide mask mandate across Virginia on May 29, which still remains in effect. The mandate requires everyone to wear a face-covering while inside any public place. There are a few exceptions: Coverings may be removed while exercising, eating, drinking or if a health condition prevents you from wearing a face covering. The governor said law enforcement will not enforce the mandate.
- NORTH CAROLINA: A mask mandate went into effect for North Carolina on June 24. Gov. Roy Cooper said everyone must wear face coverings in public places, indoors and outdoors where it’s not possible to maintain a six-foot distance from other people. Exceptions include people with medical conditions, children under the age of 11 and those who are exercising and maintaining a six-foot distance from others.
- TEXAS: This week, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that face-coverings must be worn in public across Texas. His order requires “all Texans to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.”
- CALIFORNIA: Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate in June, requiring face-coverings in line or inside indoor public spaces, while receiving services for healthcare, at the workplace and interacting with the public. The mandate includes several exemptions, including for children younger than 2, people with certain disabilities and those who are eating, drinking or exercising.
Other states with face-covering mandates include:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Washington
City/county-wide mandates
- Nashville‘s Metro Department of Health issued an order to enforce mandatory face-coverings in public in the city and in Davidson County on Monday. Masks aren’t required when individuals can maintain a six-foot distance from others.
- Knox County’s Board of Health passed a mask mandate this week that goes into effect July 3 and requires that everyone age 12 and over must wear a mask if they are within six feet of another person in an indoor public place.
- While masks aren’t required on every beach in South Carolina, mandates are in effect for several popular tourist destinations such as Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head, Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island.
- Savannah, Georgia mayor Van Johnson issued an emergency order that mandated face-coverings in the city this week.
- Charleston, South Carolina requires face-coverings for everyone in public.
