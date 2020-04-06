Domtar idling Kingsport mill for three months, laying off 300 employees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport paper production mill will be temporarily idled for three months due to the decrease of customer demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement from Domtar, the Kingsport mill will be temporarily idled for three months due to the lack of demand caused by the closure of universities, schools and businesses.

The statement says the decision to restart the mill or extend the idle will be based on market conditions.

About 300 employees in Kingsport will be laid off during the idle, according to Domtar’s statement.

A small crew will remain on site to ensure the facility’s safety and security.

