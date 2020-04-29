Dollywood extending 2020 season passes through June 1, 2021

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood is taking action to make sure season pass holders for the 2020 season get to enjoy as much of their purchased time as possible.

According to Dollywood’s website, 2020 season passes will now be valid through June 1, 2021.

According to Dollywood’s news update, the extension also applies to the free Pre-K Imagination Season Pass.

Pass holders don’t have to take any action for the extension to take effect, because Dollywood says the passes will be updated automatically.

The news update says future instructions will be coming on how to redeem Summer Bring-A-Friend FREE as well as plans for reopening the park and resort.

As of Wednesday, Dollywood and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort remain closed.

