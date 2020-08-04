Dollywood announces ‘Everday Heroes’ appreciation days

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood is thanking essential workers after they’ve announced new “Everday Heroes” appreciation days.

Now through Sept. 21, frontline employees, first responders and members of the military will be given a special online-only discount.

Everyday heroes are able to buy top to six one-day Dollywood admission tickets for just $39, which is about half the price of a normal ticket.

They can also receive discounted rates at the park’s Dreammore Resort and Spa.

This all to recognize their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST STORIES: