Doe River Gorge offers day quest for summer activities in Hampton, Tenn.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the COVID-19 pandemic, recreational activities have been limited but Doe River Gorge offers an escape, even for just a day of fun.

For the price of $20 admission in Hampton, Tennessee Doe River Gorge is offering Day Quest Saturdays for the 2020 summer.

“Our beautiful lake will be in full swing, with an awesome triple landing zipline, blob, water volleyball, water basketball and more. Climb to the top of our impressive Climbing Tower, and take a ride through the majestic Doe River Gorge on a narrated train ride. It’s a high energy, exciting, wholesome atmosphere with something for the whole family.” Doe River Gorge

Admission costs $20, with kids under the age of 7 free of charge. Food and horseback riding is also available.

If you are looking for family fun and adventure, between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the gorge will be open.

For more information, click HERE or visit the Doe River Gorge Facebook page.