Dobyns-Bennett High School going forward with in-person graduation ceremony in July

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett High School has announced the school will hold a traditional in-person graduation in July.

According to a release from Kingsport City Schools, DBHS will host the ceremony on the weekend of July 17-18.

The release says final details will be announced closer to the graduation date with input from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

“Being able to hold an event that appropriately honors the accomplishments of our Senior class is extremely important to the Dobyns-Bennett community,” said Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton. “In talking with members of our senior class, it became obvious that their wish was the same as ours… to be able to have an in-person celebration that recognizes the contributions they have made during their careers as students in Kingsport City Schools.”

Any students unable to attend the July ceremony due to previous commitments like military deployments or post-secondary education are encouraged to get in touch with the counseling office by June 1 to find a plan to celebrate them.

