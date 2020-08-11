Dobyns-Bennett cancels basketball-related activities for 2 weeks after additional student tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport City Schools officials confirmed Tuesday that all basketball-related activities were cancelled for two weeks after another student involved with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed by KSC Assistant Superintendent Andy True. This announcement comes one day after another student connected to the basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

True said that the maintenance and custodial crews have been informed of the additional case and have initiated additional cleaning protocols as outlined in the KCS Framework for Opening the 2020-21 School Year – Operations Manual.

He added that families at the school level were contacted by D-B Principal Dr. Chris Hampton.

This is the fourth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus within Kingsport City Schools.

