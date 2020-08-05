Director of Schools: ‘Member of football community’ at Sullivan North High School tests positive for COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A ‘member of the football community’ at Sullivan North High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox.

Cox told News Channel 11 that Sullivan North football practices have been suspended for 14 days after the district learned of the positive test result.

According to Cox, the positive case is a “member of the football community.” No further information on the identity of the person was released.

Cox said the district is working with the Sullivan County Health Department while practices are suspended to conduct contact tracing.

Cleaning staff immediately cleaned the team facilities and areas the person may have been in following the diagnosis, according to Cox.

The 14-day suspension of practices began after Wednesday, July 29.

