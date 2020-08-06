Director of Schools: ‘Member of volleyball community’ at Sullivan East High School tests positive for COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Practices have been temporarily suspended for the Sullivan East High School volleyball team.

According to Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox, a “member of the volleyball community” tested positive for COVID-19 on July 29.

Practices have been suspended through August 12.

Deep cleaning has taken place at all team facilities, according to Cox.

The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting contact tracing, according to Cox.

On Wednesday, Cox told News Channel 11 that a similar incident had occurred at Sullivan North High School with a member of the football community.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.