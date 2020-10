WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost 900 Washington County, Tennessee Schools students and faculty are in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure as of Tuesday, October 27.

According to Director of Schools Bill Flanary, there are 895 students, faculty and staff in quarantine as of Tuesday morning.

Flanary said there are currently 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

As of Thursday, there were 128 students in quarantine at Daniel Boone High School alone.