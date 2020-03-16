Breaking News
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Cancellations & Closings

Diocese of Knoxville announces closure of Catholic schools until April 13

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Diocese of Knoxville announced closures for all 10 of its Catholic schools in the region on Monday.

According to a release from DOK, Catholic schools in the Knoxville region and St. Mary’s in Johnson City will begin at-home instruction on March 23, while St. Dominic in Kingsport will start at-home learning on March 30.

All of the schools in DOK suspended athletics and extra-curricular activities last week.

DOK says the situation will continue to be monitored, and changes will be made if necessary.

Deep cleaning at the facilities to target COVID-19, the flu and other viruses will begin taking place while teachers and administrators prepare for at-home learning.

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss