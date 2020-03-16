Diocese of Knoxville announces closure of Catholic schools until April 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Diocese of Knoxville announced closures for all 10 of its Catholic schools in the region on Monday.

According to a release from DOK, Catholic schools in the Knoxville region and St. Mary’s in Johnson City will begin at-home instruction on March 23, while St. Dominic in Kingsport will start at-home learning on March 30.

All of the schools in DOK suspended athletics and extra-curricular activities last week.

DOK says the situation will continue to be monitored, and changes will be made if necessary.

Deep cleaning at the facilities to target COVID-19, the flu and other viruses will begin taking place while teachers and administrators prepare for at-home learning.

