Dickenson County Schools votes to continue mask policy, defying VA Gov. order

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – In a letter to parents, Dickenson County, Virginia school board officials said the system will require universal masking until state law settles on the matter.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” the letter says. “While we understand that not everyone will agree with this decision, we want you to understand some important considerations.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R-VA) Executive Order 2 failed to address multiple legal concerns, the letter says, and the board specifies that they will continue to follow state guidelines that contradict Youngkin’s action:

Students and staff must wear masks on the bus due to a federal mandate expiring in March 2022.

COVID-19 positive students that return to school are required to wear masks from case timeline Day 6 to Day 10 to follow Virginia Department of Health (VDH) regulations announced Jan. 21, 2022.

All staff members are required to wear masks while working to follow Department of Labor and Industries regulations.

Youngkin’s executive orders, announced hours after his inauguration as a part of his “Day-One Plan,” have been met by legal challenges from multiple school systems. The case is still awaiting a decision from the Virginia Supreme Court, and until the matter is decided at the state’s highest level, the school systems say they don’t plan to abide by Youngkin’s requirements.

In addition to legal concerns, the board’s letter lists multiple health considerations that were taken into account. The letter states that at the time of publishing, Dickenson County’s COVID-19 death rate was five times higher than the state average and that the county has seen its highest rate of community transmission as well as raw case numbers. The letter does leave open the possibility of policy changes in response to falling transmission rates.

“We understand that some of our community members do not agree with this approach,” the letter, signed by superintendent Haydee Robinson, reads. “Until we have a decision from the Virginia State Supreme Court, I respectfully ask that you work with our school administrators and employees. In our school community, we are all friends, neighbors, and families.”