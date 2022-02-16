DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Dickenson County School Board met on Wednesday to discuss the issue of wearing masks in school in light of Virginia’s new bill requiring masks to be optional.

During the specially called meeting, the school system decided to make masks optional for students, staff and faculty effective Feb. 17.

Wearing a mask will still be required when on school buses, until the federal policy is lifted.

Dickenson County Public Schools previously voted to keep their masking policy in place, defying Gov. Youngkin’s order. The decision did not come without controversy and caused the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors to call upon the school system to reconsider its decision.