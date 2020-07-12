Dickenson Co. Emergency Management asks people to social distance, cites lung issues among miners in community

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Emergency Management is asking people to remember to social distance, wash hands and wear face coverings as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county increases to six.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that, “Due to our Mining Industry we have so many People with Lung issues, it is important to protect them.”

One of those issues is Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis, commonly called black lunch disease. The disease is caused by long-term exposure to coal dust. It scars the lungs, making it harder to breathe.

According to the Dickenson County Emergency Management Facebook post, the six cases are spread out across the county.

“…The only way to be safe is to use caution everywhere you go,” the agency said in response to a comment on the page.