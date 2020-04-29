DEVELOPING: State Rep. Jeremy Faison tweets hair salons able to reopen May 6, Governor’s office says ‘before May 29’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee State Representative Jeremy Faison (R- Cosby) tweeted Wednesday that salons and barbershops will be able to reopen May 6, despite the governor’s most recent executive order.

Tennessee State Representative Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) also posted the same message on social media Wednesday.

News Channel 11 reached out to Governor Bill Lee’s office Wednesday. Spokesperson Gillum Ferguson told News Channel 11 could only confirm that these services, such as salons, barber shops, nail salons and massage therapists, would reopen sometime before May 29.

Governor Lee is expected to address the media in a daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on WJHL.com.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

