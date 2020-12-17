Despite vaccine being ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for some, others say they don’t want it

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — As health care workers prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines, some members of the general public say that even when it becomes widely available, they don’t plan on getting vaccinated.

That could be a problem, as one local health official says that around 70–80% of the population may need to get vaccinated.

“Every shot put into an arm is a case of COVID we have potentially prevented,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

Despite assurances that the vaccine is safe, some still have doubts.

“I don’t know exactly what’s in it,” said David Nunley of Bristol, Virginia, one of the thousands of people in the Tri-Cities region who have experienced COVID-19. “I would rather wait a few months and see if it’s going to have long-term effects on people. Then I will think about taking it.”

May said the COVID-19 vaccine has gone through the same rigorous process like other vaccines.

“I will admit, it is a new vaccine, but it has been well studied as far as any new vaccine that we’ve ever done,” May said. “It’s followed the same protocols, the same safety measures, the same studies.”

Some are skeptical that the vaccine was produced too fast.

“I’m not really big on modern medicine. I don’t get sick and I’ve got a lot of conspiracies that I’ve read and done a lot of research on,” said Tanner Booher in Kingsport. “It makes me think they potentially knew what the actual virus was before and they just didn’t want to tell us.”

The lack of knowledge about the virus is concerning to some as well.

“I will not take the vaccine because it’s to new no one knows a lot about COVID and there was not enough time spent on the vaccine they still not sure of all of the side effects of it,” said Jason Williams in Greeneville.

Others have expressed concern about contracting COVID-19 from the vaccine.

“I will not take the vaccine due to the fact of uncertainty of if it will work, said Sierra Lawrence in Johnson City. “So my concern is if I take the COVID vaccine will it give me COVID.”

May says a live virus is not being injected.

“You are not getting a whole vile of a virus particle,” May said. “You are getting only a very specific piece of messenger RNA that codes for a piece of the virus that grants us immunity when the virus sees it and makes the antibody.”

Some are concerned that there hasn’t been enough time to study long-term effects.

“I have diabetes. I’ve also had a stroke, I don’t know, does it affect any of that? I’ve got a heart condition, what does it do to that? I’ve got a lung issue, what does it do to my lungs? So, you know, I don’t know,” said Donna Masters from Chuckey who had a “moderate” case of the virus. “I know what COVID does to me… I don’t know about the vaccine.”

Others with health problems are worried about how the vaccine could impact their pre-existing conditions.

“I have an inflammatory response to vaccines so I do not take even the normal flu vaccine when it’s available. I use other preventative measures,” said Coleen Bridges.

May says those who have had allergic reactions to vaccines may want to wait awhile.

“Anyone who has had severe allergic reactions to injections or injectable type drugs should probably delay receiving this vaccine,” May said.

Right now- only “mild” side effects have been shown.

“We do see some common side effects that are considered mild such as headaches, fatigue malaise, low grade fever for a day or two.,” May said. “Just feeling kind of ‘yucky,’ sore arms.”

It could be several months before numbers start to significantly decrease because of the vaccine.

“When we get a significant portion of those in the high-risk groups that will ultimately require hospitalization or are at high risk for complications,” said May. “I think that’s when we’ll see our disease rates start to come down.”

May anticipates that 70-80% of the population will need to be vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

“The vaccine will be the only way that we can reach that point. We’ve seen with only having 3-5% of the population infected what it’s done to our healthcare system and it’s been disastrous,” said May. “If you have a group of people who are immune to the disease then… if you have someone who is not immune then they are actually protected by the one surrounding them because they can’t get the illness and transmit it.”

The COVID vaccine will be studied for years to come according to May and that better studies and better data will come as more people start to take it.

Pfizer’s vaccine has only been approved for those 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine has only been approved for those over the age of 18. It is still being studied for expecting and new moms as well as those with compromised immune systems.