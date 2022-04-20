NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-case COVID-19 case rate slightly increased last week but remained below what it was a month prior, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.

Between Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16, the seven-county region saw 175 new cases, about 34% more than the 131 cases the week before. A month before, the region was averaging over 200 cases per week.

Last week, Northeast Tennessee surpassed the 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. The region has racked up 150,073 total cases.

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

Deaths

Northeast Tennessee’s coronavirus death toll increased by seven, but only three of those deaths occurred last week. The remaining four deaths happened in the weeks prior but were not reported to the state until last week.

There have been 2,426 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

There were 246 active cases reported in Northeast Tennessee last Saturday, up from 211 from the previous Saturday.

More Charts











The following data were reported:

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 150,073

Inactive/recovered: 147,398

Deaths: 2,426

Active cases: 246

Carter County

Total cases: 16,491

Inactive/recovered: 16,129

Deaths: 335

Active cases: 27

Greene County

Total cases: 22,066

Inactive/recovered: 21,684

Deaths: 372

Active cases: 10

Hawkins County

Total cases: 16,663

Inactive/recovered: 16,321

Deaths: 321

Active cases: 21

Johnson County

Total cases: 5,167

Inactive/recovered: 5,070

Deaths: 93

Active cases: 4

Sullivan County

Total cases: 45,881

Inactive/recovered: 45,072

Deaths: 718

Active cases: 90

Unicoi County

Total cases: 5,176

Inactive/recovered: 5,068

Deaths: 96

Active cases: 12

Washington County

Total cases: 38,629

Inactive/recovered: 38,054

Deaths: 491

Active cases: 82