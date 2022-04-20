NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee’s seven-case COVID-19 case rate slightly increased last week but remained below what it was a month prior, according to new data the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday.
Between Sunday, April 10 and Saturday, April 16, the seven-county region saw 175 new cases, about 34% more than the 131 cases the week before. A month before, the region was averaging over 200 cases per week.
Last week, Northeast Tennessee surpassed the 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. The region has racked up 150,073 total cases.
Deaths
Northeast Tennessee’s coronavirus death toll increased by seven, but only three of those deaths occurred last week. The remaining four deaths happened in the weeks prior but were not reported to the state until last week.
There have been 2,426 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
There were 246 active cases reported in Northeast Tennessee last Saturday, up from 211 from the previous Saturday.
More Charts
The following data were reported:
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 150,073
Inactive/recovered: 147,398
Deaths: 2,426
Active cases: 246
Carter County
Total cases: 16,491
Inactive/recovered: 16,129
Deaths: 335
Active cases: 27
Greene County
Total cases: 22,066
Inactive/recovered: 21,684
Deaths: 372
Active cases: 10
Hawkins County
Total cases: 16,663
Inactive/recovered: 16,321
Deaths: 321
Active cases: 21
Johnson County
Total cases: 5,167
Inactive/recovered: 5,070
Deaths: 93
Active cases: 4
Sullivan County
Total cases: 45,881
Inactive/recovered: 45,072
Deaths: 718
Active cases: 90
Unicoi County
Total cases: 5,176
Inactive/recovered: 5,068
Deaths: 96
Active cases: 12
Washington County
Total cases: 38,629
Inactive/recovered: 38,054
Deaths: 491
Active cases: 82