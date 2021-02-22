Despite lifted mandate, masks still required for employees and visitors at Johnson City facilities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- City of Johnson City officials posted on social media Monday reminding people about the mask requirements at city facilities and properties.

The reminder comes just days after Washington County, Tennessee officials lifted the mask mandate that had been in effect since July 14, 2020.

As of February 20, in Washington, Carter and Unicoi Counties, it is now requested that residents wear face coverings, but it is not required.

Businesses will still be able to request masks be worn and safety measures in school systems will not be impacted, according to the release.

