Dept. of Veteran Affairs revises vaccine mandate, gives certain health care workers 8 weeks to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Department of Veteran Affairs is altering its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for personnel.

According to a statement from Mountain Home VA spokesperson Joe Windham, the change will require that most employees, volunteers and contractors who work in VHA facilities or meet with patients or healthcare workers will be required to get the vaccine.

According to the mandate, personnel will be given eight weeks to receive the vaccine. Personnel will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

In a Facebook post, the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center of Mountain Home Tennessee stated the change is in line with guidance from the White House on how to best protect veterans.

The Department of Veterans Affairs was the first federal agency to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.