Dept. of Labor: More than 265K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee and Virginia

Visitors are unable to gain access to the Department of Labor due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reports that more than 265,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee and Virginia in the week ending on April 4.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported on its Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report that Tennessee saw 116,141 claims reported last week. That is an increase of 23,641 more claims than the week prior.

Virginia had 149,758 claims in the week ending on April 4, according to the department. That is an increase of 37,261 compared to the week before.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports that 112,438 new unemployment claims were filed in the week ending on April 4.

According to state numbers, Northeast Tennessee had 6,419 new claims filed.

You can read the U.S. Department of Labor’s full report below:

20200592 by Murry Lee on Scribd

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.