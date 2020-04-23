Dept. of Labor: More than 153K new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The US Department of Labor reports that 153,355 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee and Virginia for the week ending on April 18.

According to the DOL, 84,387 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Virginia, which is 20,332 fewer than the claims filed in the week ending on April 11.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and the US Department of Labor report that 68,968 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee during the week ending on April 18.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 5,085 new claims were filed.

Tennessee also saw a decrease in the number of claims filed, with 2,919 fewer claims filed than in the week ending on April 11.

More than 393,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee over a five-week period, according to data from TDLWD.

Photo: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

You can read the entire Department of Labor’s report by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.