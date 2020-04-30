Dept. of Labor: More than 117K new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The United States Department of Labor reports that 117,835 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia during the week ending on April 25.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, more than 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

In Tennessee, the department reports, 43,792 new claims were filed.

That number is down more than 20,000 from the week before and marks the third week in a row that new claim numbers have dropped.

Photo: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports that in Northeast Tennessee, 2,379 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending on April 25.

TDLWD reports that more than 437,000 unemployment claims have been filed in the state over the last six weeks.

In Virginia, a total of 74,043 claims were filed last week.

That number is also down from the week before, when 82,729 new claims were filed.

