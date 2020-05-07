Dept. of Labor: 98,457 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost 100,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week in Tennessee and Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, a total of 98,457 new unemployment claims were filed between the two states for the week ending on May 2.

PREVIOUS: Dept. of Labor: More than 117K new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

In Tennessee, 37,319 new claims were filed in the week ending on May 2.

That marks the fourth week in a row that Tennessee new claims have decreased.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,781 new claims were filed in Northeast Tennessee for the week ending on May 2.

The state has 321,571 continued claims across the state, marking the first week to show a decrease in continued claims since the week ending on March 28.

In Virginia, 61,138 new claims were filed last week, which is another downturn.

The week prior, Virginia had reported 72,488 new claims.

To see the Department of Labor’s full report, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.