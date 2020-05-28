Dept. of Labor: 84,632 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 84,632 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 26,041 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 58,591 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 23.

LAST WEEK: Dept. of Labor: 74,480 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each week since April 4 has seen fewer new unemployment claims filed.

Photo: TDLWD

Since March 15, more than 550,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to TDLWD.

In Northeast Tennessee, 902 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending May 23.

Photo: TDLWD

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase of 13,892 new claims compared to the week ending on May 16, making the commonwealth one of the few states to see an increase last week.

You can read the DOL full report here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.