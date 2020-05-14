Dept. of Labor: 82,704 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 82,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 29,308 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 53,396 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 9.

LAST WEEK: Dept. of Labor: 98,457 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports last week was the fifth week in a row that new unemployment claims in the state have declined.

There were 7,015 fewer claims filed last week in Tennessee than the week before.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,101 new unemployment claims were filed for the week ending on May 9.

In Virginia, the DOL reports a slight decrease in new claims from the week ending on May 2, with 6,235 fewer claims filed during the week ending on May 9.

To read the DOL full report, click here.

