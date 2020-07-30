Dept. of Labor: 65,985 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 65,985 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 19,461 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 46,524 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 25.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on July 25 saw 6,333 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 759,584 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,221 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on July 25.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan4314,335
Washington2843,584
Carter1021,082
Greene1952,241
Hawkins1401,374
Unicoi23405
Johnson46207

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims.

46,524 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 8,578 more claims than the week prior.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

