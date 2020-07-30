Dept. of Labor: 65,985 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 65,985 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 19,461 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 46,524 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 25.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on July 25 saw 6,333 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 759,584 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,221 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on July 25.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 431 4,335 Washington 284 3,584 Carter 102 1,082 Greene 195 2,241 Hawkins 140 1,374 Unicoi 23 405 Johnson 46 207

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims.

46,524 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 8,578 more claims than the week prior.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.