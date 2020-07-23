Dept. of Labor: 65,982 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 65,982 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 25,794 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 40,188 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 18.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on July 18 saw 3,363 more new claims filed than the week before that.

Since March 15, 740,123 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,630 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on July 18.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 623 4,245 Washington 299 3,565 Carter 154 1,080 Greene 289 2,369 Hawkins 182 1,529 Unicoi 29 401 Johnson 54 284

In Virginia, the DOL reports and increase in new unemployment claims.

40,188 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 7,896 more claims than the week prior.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

