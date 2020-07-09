Dept. of Labor: 58,910 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 58,910 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 25,843 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 33,067 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 4.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, last week was the third week in a row the state saw an increase in new unemployment claims. The state claims increased by 3,587 since the week before.

Since March 15, 691,898 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,220 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on July 4.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 394 4,476 Washington 278 3,901 Carter 108 1,166 Greene 224 2,414 Hawkins 145 1,548 Unicoi 24 444 Johnson 47 340

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new claims filed compared to the week before last.

33,069 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 1,114 more claims than the week prior.

