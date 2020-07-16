Dept. of Labor: 56,281 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 56,281 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 22,431 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 33,850 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on July 11.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, last week was the first time in several weeks the state saw a decrease in new unemployment claims. The state claims decreased by 3,412 since the week before.

Since March 15, 714,329 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,110 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on July 4.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 331 4,347 Washington 262 3,774 Carter 84 1,116 Greene 209 2,409 Hawkins 162 1,535 Unicoi 26 445 Johnson 36 326

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new claims filed compared to the week before last.

33,850 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 2,025 more claims than the week prior.

