Dept. of Labor: 55,318 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 55,318 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 22,256 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 33,062 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 27.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, last week was the second week in a row the state saw an increase in new unemployment claims. The state claims increased by 1,750 since the week before.

Since March 15, 666,055 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 984 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on June 27.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 273 4,599 Washington 246 4,008 Carter 78 1,197 Greene 182 2,422 Hawkins 127 1,598 Unicoi 29 473 Johnson 49 318

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new claims filed compared to last week.

33,062 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 7,769 fewer claims than the week prior.

You can read the DOL full report here.

