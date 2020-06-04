Dept. of Labor: 54,986 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 54,986 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 22,784 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 32,202 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 30.

LAST WEEK: Dept. of Labor: 84,632 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each week since April 4 has seen fewer new unemployment claims filed.

Since March 15, more than 581,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to TDLWD.

Tennessee reported 3,257 fewer new claims filed last week than in the week ending on May 23.

In Northeast Tennessee, 694 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending May 30, as opposed to the 902 that were filed for the week prior.

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease in new unemployment claims filed from the week ending on May 23.

Virginia had been one of the few states to jump in unemployment claims for the week ending on May 23, but the state has now reported a decrease of 7,040 new claims last week.

You can read the DOL full report here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.