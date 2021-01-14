Dept. of Labor: 53,049 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 53,049 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 31,095 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 9 along with Tennessee’s 21,954.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 16,554 new claims filed the week ending on January 2, marking a week-to-week difference of 5,400 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,002,908 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 1,292 new claims have been filed for the week ending on January 9:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 422 1,043 Washington 288 770 Carter 106 324 Greene 201 742 Hawkins 191 376 Unicoi 36 130 Johnson 48 107

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 31,095 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 9. The prior week, 19,530 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.