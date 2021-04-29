Dept. of Labor: 51,671 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

Local Coronavirus Coverage
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 51,671 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 42,969 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 24 along with Tennessee’s 8,702.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 13,291 new claims filed the week ending on April 17, marking a week-to-week difference of 4,589 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,153,509 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 622 new claims have been filed for the week ending on April 24.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan210920
Washington149615
Carter57231
Greene102375
Hawkins72277
Unicoi18104
Johnson1441

Virginia reported a significant rise in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 42,969 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 24. The prior week, 13,751 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss