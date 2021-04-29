Dept. of Labor: 51,671 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 51,671 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 42,969 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 24 along with Tennessee’s 8,702.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 13,291 new claims filed the week ending on April 17, marking a week-to-week difference of 4,589 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,153,509 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 622 new claims have been filed for the week ending on April 24.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 210 920 Washington 149 615 Carter 57 231 Greene 102 375 Hawkins 72 277 Unicoi 18 104 Johnson 14 41

Virginia reported a significant rise in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 42,969 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 24. The prior week, 13,751 adjusted new claims were filed.

