Dept. of Labor: 51,581 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

New unemployment claims rose slightly in Northeast Tennessee last week.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 51,581 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 21,417 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 30,164 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 6.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each week since April 4 has seen fewer new unemployment claims filed.

Since March 15, more than 602,000 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to TDLWD.

Tennessee reported fewer new claims filed last week than in the week ending on May 30.

In Northeast Tennessee, 699 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on June 6, as opposed to the 694 that were filed for the week prior.

In Virginia, the DOL reports a slight decrease in new claims filed.

30,164 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, as opposed to the 31,379 from the week prior.

