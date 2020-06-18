Dept. of Labor: 48,009 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

Continued unemployment claims in Northeast Tennessee have decreased 26 percent from their mid-April peak, compared to just a 13.7 percent drop statewide from Tennessee’s overall peak.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 48,009 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 19,925 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 28,084 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 13.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, each week since April 4 has seen fewer new unemployment claims filed.

Since March 15, 622,644 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to TDLWD.

In Northeast Tennessee, 649 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on June 13, as opposed to the 699 that were filed for the week prior.

In Virginia, the DOL reports a slight decrease in new claims filed.

28,084 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, as opposed to the 30,164 from the week prior.

