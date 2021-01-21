Dept. of Labor: 42,578 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 42,578 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 24,341 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 16 along with Tennessee’s 18,237.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 21,954 new claims filed the week ending on January 9, marking a week-to-week difference of 3,717 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,021,145 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 959 new claims have been filed for the week ending on January 16:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 343 912 Washington 188 650 Carter 82 253 Greene 162 550 Hawkins 116 334 Unicoi 19 118 Johnson 49 66

Virginia also reported a decrease in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 24,341 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 16. The prior week, 28,227 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.