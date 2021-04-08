Dept. of Labor: 42,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 42,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 31,380 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 3 along with Tennessee’s 10,847.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,598 new claims filed the week ending on March 27, marking a week-to-week difference of 3,249 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,119,502 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 751 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 27.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan275787
Washington162557
Carter64224
Greene97334
Hawkins118234
Unicoi1898
Johnson1750

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 31,380 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 3. The prior week, 28,244 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

