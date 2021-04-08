Dept. of Labor: 42,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 42,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 31,380 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 3 along with Tennessee’s 10,847.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,598 new claims filed the week ending on March 27, marking a week-to-week difference of 3,249 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,119,502 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 751 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 27.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 275 787 Washington 162 557 Carter 64 224 Greene 97 334 Hawkins 118 234 Unicoi 18 98 Johnson 17 50

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 31,380 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on April 3. The prior week, 28,244 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.