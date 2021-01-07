Dept. of Labor: 41,724 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 41,724 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 25,170 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 2 along with Tennessee’s 16,554.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 10,198 new claims filed the week ending on December 26, marking a week-to-week difference of 6,356 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 980,983 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 814 new claims have been filed for the week ending on January 2:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 251 894 Washington 197 710 Carter 67 284 Greene 150 571 Hawkins 98 289 Unicoi 26 129 Johnson 25 83

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 25,170 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 2. The prior week, 11,890 new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.