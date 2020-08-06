Dept. of Labor: 37,680 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 37,680 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,690 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 25,990 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 1.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 1 saw 7,771 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 771,274 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,004 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 1.

COUNTYINITIALCONTINUING
Sullivan3833,999
Washington1943,371
Carter751,028
Greene1822,151
Hawkins1161,454
Unicoi29369
Johnson25194

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease in new unemployment claims.

25,990 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, far fewer than the 46,524 new claims in the week prior.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss