Dept. of Labor: 37,680 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 37,680 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 11,690 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 25,990 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 1.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 1 saw 7,771 fewer new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 771,274 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,004 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 1.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 383 3,999 Washington 194 3,371 Carter 75 1,028 Greene 182 2,151 Hawkins 116 1,454 Unicoi 29 369 Johnson 25 194

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease in new unemployment claims.

25,990 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, far fewer than the 46,524 new claims in the week prior.

