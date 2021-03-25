Dept. of Labor: 35,564 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 35,564 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 28,232 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 20 along with Tennessee’s 7,332.

Tennessee reported a slight decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,580 new claims filed the week ending on March 13, marking a week-to-week difference of 248 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,101,057 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 421 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 20:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 136 777 Washington 88 528 Carter 39 229 Greene 83 359 Hawkins 53 245 Unicoi 14 112 Johnson 8 62

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 28,232 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 20. The prior week, 15,525 adjusted new claims were filed.

