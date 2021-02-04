Dept. of Labor: 33,793 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 33,793 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 22,296 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 30 along with Tennessee’s 11,497.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 12,050 new claims filed the week ending on January 23, marking a week-to-week difference of 553 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,044,692 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 345 new claims have been filed for the week ending on January 30:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 120 897 Washington 75 619 Carter 36 261 Greene 50 469 Hawkins 33 343 Unicoi 19 109 Johnson 12 89

Virginia reported an increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 22,296 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 30. The prior week, 18,312 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.