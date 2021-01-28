Dept. of Labor: 33,649 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 33,649 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 21,599 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 23 along with Tennessee’s 12,050.

Tennessee reported a decrease in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The DOL reports there were 18,237 new claims filed the week ending on January 16, marking a week-to-week difference of 6,187 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,033,195 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 805 new claims have been filed for the week ending on January 23:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 268 936 Washington 166 678 Carter 73 259 Greene 134 548 Hawkins 103 361 Unicoi 23 125 Johnson 38 73

Virginia reported a slight increase in new claims.

According to the DOL report, 21,599 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on January 23. The prior week, 21,073 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.