Dept. of Labor: 31,419 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 31,419 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 23,839 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 13 along with Tennessee’s 7,580.

Tennessee reported a slight increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,407 new claims filed the week ending on March 6, marking a week-to-week difference of 173 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,099,725 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 490 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 13:

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 171 829 Washington 97 593 Carter 36 261 Greene 95 381 Hawkins 48 261 Unicoi 18 117 Johnson 25 72

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 23,839 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 13. The prior week, 13,736 adjusted new claims were filed.

To view the entire DOL report, click here.