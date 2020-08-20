Dept. of Labor: 30,577 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 30,577 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 13,806 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 16,771 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on August 15.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the week ending on August 15 saw 3,770 more new claims filed than the week before.

Since March 15, 795,116 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 749 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on August 15.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 253 3,638 Washington 186 2,888 Carter 60 944 Greene 128 1,877 Hawkins 63 1,120 Unicoi 29 307 Johnson 30 170

In Virginia, the DOL reports an increase in new unemployment claims filed.

16,771 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, an increase over the prior week’s 13,265 new claims.

